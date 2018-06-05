Big Reveal: 79 Perry Street Details

Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) joined Labatt USA have released details for Labatt House, a five-story 1919 building, currently under redevelopment at 79 Perry Street in the Cobblestone District. The building will be home to the Labatt Brew House, The Draft Room restaurant, the corporate headquarters of both Labatt USA and Pegula Sports and Enterntainment, and residential apartments.

Labatt USA will operate the Labatt Brew House on the building’s ground floor. The space includes a 3,000 square-foot innovation brewery with a 400 square-foot tasting room. The innovation brewery will consist of a 10-barrel, four-vessel brew house where the Labatt Brewmaster will experiment with brewing a variety of new and emerging beer styles for Labatt fans. The tasting room will provide a front-row view to the entire brewing process, giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the innovation brewery. Beer drinkers will have the opportunity to taste and share feedback on fresh, high quality beers, served straight from eight brite tanks.

“The Labatt Brew House marks a new era for Labatt beer. For the first time, we have a destination where we develop beer alongside our most passionate consumers who will influence the styles and variety of beers we create,” said Brinn Johnson, director of retail strategy and business development, Labatt USA.

The Pegula Sports and Entertainment Hospitality Division will be the operator of The Draft Room, also located on the ground floor of the 70,000 square foot building. The Draft Room will celebrate through beer, seasonal fare and PSE’s unwavering commitment to hospitality and the Western New York community. PSE will collaborate with the brewers at Labatt Brew House to inspire dishes that are meant to be shared, highlighting the communal dining and beer experience. Candied bacon, spent grain pretzels and smoked meats will line the menu next to favorites such as pierogies and poutine. The restaurant will feature two bar areas, seating for 200 people, and a 4,000-square-foot beer garden along Illinois Street that opens up to Alumni Plaza and KeyBank Center. The Draft Room will serve as a communal establishment where beer and food are paired and shared among friends and family, crafting a unique and personalized guest-centered experience that links the Labatt brand with the city of Buffalo. You can visit The Draft Room online at thedraftroombuf.com.

The Labatt Brew House and The Draft Room are scheduled to open by November.

Labatt House at 79 Perry Street will also be home to the corporate headquarters of both Labatt USA on the second floor and Pegula Sports and Entertainment on floors three and four. Three high-end residential apartments will be located on the fifth floor.