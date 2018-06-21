Big Deal: Townhouse Site Sold

Severyn Development Inc. has purchased a vacant lot in the Cottage District where it has proposed a townhouse project. 390 Jersey Street was acquired for $240,000 from Daniel Swift. Severyn was looking at building six townhouses (below) on the parcel located at the northeast corner of Jersey and 14th Streets, just steps from Kleinhans Music Hall but is revising its plans. Abstract Architecture is designing the project.
The Zoning Board of Appeals was supposed to review the project at its meeting on May 16 but the developer withdrew the item in order to make refinements. The project as proposed required two variances from the City: one for the garage not recessed a minimum of 20 feet from the front façade and ground floor transparency less than the required 20 percent.
A modified project design has not been publicly released and a date for a new hearing is uncertain.