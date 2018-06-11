A friend of mine who is a dog fanatic couldn’t control her excitement when she told me about the upcoming BarkHappy Buffalo Yappy Hour, scheduled to be held at Hydraulic Hearth on Thursday, June 14, from 5pm to 7pm.
This Yappy Hour is one for the dogs, so to speak. It’s a happy hour for human companions too. Canines, and their owners, are invited to Hydraulic Hearth’s patio/beer garden, to enjoy:
- A fun scavenger hunt
- Pose for a free photo of you and your dog | Greeting card – a digital photo from Kate Mac Ewan Photography
- Take home complimentary dog treats and snacks | Homemade Dog Treats from Buffalo Barkery
- Bag of Sweet Pawtato Chips from Pet Wants | $5 Coupon from Pet Wants
- Have some cocktails and some food on a beautiful spring evening
- All friendly, well behaved, leashed dogs welcome!
Now that dogs have finally been allowed, legally, on NYS patios, it’s time to celebrate with some fun-loving dog-friendly events such as Yappy Hour! And what better patio to have such a wonderful event?
Partial proceeds from the Yappy Hour event will be directed to Buffalo CARES Animal Rescue.
BarkHappy Buffalo Yappy Hour Scavenger Hunt
Thursday June 14, 2018
5-7PM
Hydraulic Hearth | 716 Swan Street | Buffalo, NY
This event is 21+ event
Early Bird tickets start at $10 per person and include all freebies – limited available
General Admission is $12 per person and includes all freebies – limited available
*Be sure to purchase tickets in advance online. Tickets are not sold at the door
As this is a charity event, there are NO Refunds. A portion of proceeds will benefit Buffalo Cares.