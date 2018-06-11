Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

BarkHappy Buffalo Yappy Hour

0 Comments

A friend of mine who is a dog fanatic couldn’t control her excitement when she told me about the upcoming BarkHappy Buffalo Yappy Hour, scheduled to be held at Hydraulic Hearth on Thursday, June 14, from 5pm to 7pm.

This Yappy Hour is one for the dogs, so to speak. It’s a happy hour for human companions too. Canines, and their owners, are invited to Hydraulic Hearth’s patio/beer garden, to enjoy:

  • A fun scavenger hunt
  • Pose for a free photo of you and your dog | Greeting card – a digital photo from Kate Mac Ewan Photography
  • Take home complimentary dog treats and snacks | Homemade Dog Treats from Buffalo Barkery
  • Bag of Sweet Pawtato Chips from Pet Wants | $5 Coupon from Pet Wants
  • Have some cocktails and some food on a beautiful spring evening
  • All friendly, well behaved, leashed dogs welcome!

Now that dogs have finally been allowed, legally, on NYS patios, it’s time to celebrate with some fun-loving dog-friendly events such as Yappy Hour! And what better patio to have such a wonderful event?

Partial proceeds from the Yappy Hour event will be directed to Buffalo CARES Animal Rescue

BarkHappy Buffalo Yappy Hour Scavenger Hunt

Thursday June 14, 2018

5-7PM

Hydraulic Hearth | 716 Swan Street | Buffalo, NY 

This event is 21+ event

Early Bird tickets start at $10 per person and include all freebies – limited available

General Admission is $12 per person and includes all freebies – limited available

*Be sure to purchase tickets in advance online. Tickets are not sold at the door

As this is a charity event, there are NO Refunds. A portion of proceeds will benefit Buffalo Cares.

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments