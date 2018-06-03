BAF Little Free Libraries Ribbon Cutting

Last year, it was announced that Buffalo Architecture Foundation (BAF) was coordinating a program that would see a number of design-forward, Little Free Libraries designed, built, and installed in underprivileged neighborhoods in the city (learn more).
Now the time has come to show off the six Little Free Libraries that were constructed with the help of volunteers, lots of planning and networking, and fundraising. The end product is the creation of some of the most intricate and unusual Little Free Libraries to grace the urban landscape. Five of the libraries have been installed, and the sixth one will be uncovered at the event.
On Saturday, June 9, from 11 AM to 1 PM, BAF will come together with a number of the designers, builders, and volunteers, for the unveiling of the libraries at 235 Esser Street in Buffalo. The community is invited to attend the free event – there will be snacks and beverages available.
