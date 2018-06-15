AWOLNATION Headlines Kerfuffle 2018 at Canalside

AWOLNATION, the chart-topping alternative rock band from Los Angeles, is headlining the 2018 Kerfuffle on Saturday, June 16 at Canalside. The band has a certified platinum song, “Sail”, and record, “Megalithic Symphony” and recently released their third album, “Here Come the Runts” (Red Bull Records). Lead singer, songwriter and producer Aaron Bruno called in for a chat ahead of their local performance.

Phil Wilkins: You guys have been on tour for most of this year. Where have you enjoyed playing most on this tour?

Aaron Bruno: We played Moscow, Russia this year and it was a wild experience. It was our first time in Russia and it was pretty crazy.

PW: Have you played Buffalo before?

AB: Yeah, we have played here 5 times in the past. We played the Kerfuffle previously – two or three years ago. We became friendly with the guys in Snapcase and they come out to our shows when we’re in town.

PW: What are some other memories you have of Buffalo?

AB: Well I’m a big-time Oakland Raiders fan so I know about The University of Buffalo and Khalil Mack, arguably the Raiders’ best player. I was also a big Thurman Thomas and Jim Kelly fan back in the day and I do root for the Bills when they play anyone besides the Raiders.

PW: You guys are releasing a new song tomorrow (6/15/18), can you tell me a little bit about it?

AB: Yeah, it’s a song off of our most recent album, “Here Come the Runts.” It’s a stripped-down acoustic version of our current single, “Handyman.”

PW: So, what’s next for AWOLNATION?

AB: We want to continue to reach out to our fans all over the world and connect with the community that has evolved around our music. We’re excited to be here in Buffalo for the sold-out Kerfuffle and will be bringing a big show on Saturday for our fans.

The 2018 Kerfuffle is happening on Saturday, June 16 at Canalside and features a number of big name alternative rock performers in addition to AWOLNATION. Kerfuffle veterans Matt and Kim will have a supporting slot prior to AWOLNATION. Taking Back Sunday, Manchester Orchestra, Marian Hill, Robert Delong, Family of the Year, Mansionair and Mainland round out the bill.

Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle 2018- Canalside- Saturday, June 16- Doors 12:00 PM

