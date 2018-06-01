Learning to appreciate art is imperative at a young age. Being exposed to art opens creative doors that might otherwise be closed. In Buffalo, we are lucky to have numerous ways to interact with art at every stage of life, from galleries to festivals. However, there is one art event that is truly ingenious and imaginative due to the high level of creativity from the participants.
The event is called Art Alive, and it takes place on the back lawn of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Art Alive features a series of tableaux vivants – famous art works that are brought to life by art enthusiasts who size up sculptures and paintings before setting out to recreate them in a magical outdoor setting.
Vote for your favorite tableaux in the People’s Choice Awards.
Aside from the living, breathing artistic recreations, the free community event also features music, art activities, etc.
More than $1,000 in cash prizes is given to winning tableaux. Celebrity judges will select the Best Tableau from the Albright-Knox’s Collection or AK Public Art, the Handyman Award for Best Craftsmanship, and the Off-the-Beaten-Path Award for Most Unusual Entry. These awards will be given in each category (Grades K–8, Grades 9–12, and Adult/Family Group).
Art Alive 2018
Saturday, June 2, 2018 ● noon–2 pm
Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Lead image: Students from the Nichols School Free Draw Club re-create Max Beckmann’s “Hotel Lobby,” 1950 (Collection Albright-Knox Art Gallery), at Art Alive 2017. Photograph by Tom Loonan.