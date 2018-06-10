Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Alejandro “Memurializes” Seneca-Babcock Neighborhood

I’ve become a real fan of the new series of neighborhood murals being painted by artist Vinny Alejandro (Urban Inspirations). The latest work to hit local neighborhoods is the one that he just completed for Seneca-Babcock. The colorful waymarking measure ensures that people who are visiting the district are aware that they are entering into a place that takes pride in its surroundings. The Seneca-Babcock mural joins others in Kaisertown, Larkinville, and the Old First Ward as signature identifiers that help to tell the story of Buffalo.

“I’m really having fun with these murals,”said Alejandro. “Just to see the response of the people who drive by, or walking by, waving and beeping their horns is awesome. In the past, some of these areas tended to be ‘forgotten’, but to see people’s faces light up a bit as they’re passing by is golden. These parts of the city are reawakening and experiencing new life, and I believe that these murals represent that fact.”

Thanks to “Brian P.” from the Seneca-Babcock Community Association, and Luke Cellino from Cellino Plumbing, for the wall.

