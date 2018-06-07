A Dr Jekyll/Mr Hyde House @ 68 Penhurst Park

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

This house at 68 Penhurst Park has undergone quite an impressive transformation. Work started last year with the removal of the roof and a gut rehab of the interior. This year has brought a new roof, new windows, an addition, and a startling new rear makeover of the house. I was literally wowed when I first saw the back side (lead image).

There is an interesting story to go along with this house. A family from the suburbs bought the property. They are responsible for all the changes, and a number of the enhancements will accommodate what I’ve been told is an extensive and outstanding art collection.

Some people asked if this was philanthropist Jeffrey Gundlach’s house when I posted about it on the Facebook page Buffalo Rehab and Reuse. The answer is “no” – his house is nearby on one of the Olmsted Parkways.

What is so unusual about this house is that it is like Dr Jekyll/Mr Hyde in the way that it has two completely different appearances. One would never suspect that the rear of the house is a modern gallery-esque facade, because the front of the house stays true to the architectural legacy of the home and the neeighborhood.

