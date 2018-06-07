Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

7th Annual Buffalo Living Tour

0 Comments

For the first time in a long time, the city is rebounding, partially because of the new influx of residents who are living in formerly dormant buildings that have now been renovated. We hear about these building conversions all the time, and sometimes we see images of the residential units, but it’s not often that we get a chance to visit the residential lofts and apartments up close, live in person.

Shea’s Seneca

Fortunately, there’s an annual Buffalo Living Tour, where people can check out a number of new living accommodations in the city/Downtown Buffalo. Altogether, nine unique living spaces will be featured, which give a nice representation about what it’s like to live in the rebounding hearts of now-fashionable historic neighborhoods. Examples of buildings/units on the 2018 tour include:

  • A cathedral building converted to lofts
  • A theater turned into apartments
  • Some former factories now industrial chic pads
  • A resort for students with a pool-sized hot tub

Tour locations are: Axis 360, Campion Hall, Mattress Factory Lofts, Nickel City Lofts, The Bosche Lofts, Allentown Lofts, The Sidway, Cathedral Commons, and Shea’s Seneca.

People interested in taking the tour, held on Saturday, June 16 (9am to 5pm), can learn about the buildings, the developers, the neighborhoods, and the future of Buffalo.

Get your free pamphlet downloaded now at BuffaloLivingTour.net. The tour will offer three different transportation options. People are welcome to bike, drive, or take the free shuttle.

The Bosche Lofts

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments