7th Annual Buffalo Living Tour

For the first time in a long time, the city is rebounding, partially because of the new influx of residents who are living in formerly dormant buildings that have now been renovated. We hear about these building conversions all the time, and sometimes we see images of the residential units, but it’s not often that we get a chance to visit the residential lofts and apartments up close, live in person.
Fortunately, there’s an annual Buffalo Living Tour, where people can check out a number of new living accommodations in the city/Downtown Buffalo. Altogether, nine unique living spaces will be featured, which give a nice representation about what it’s like to live in the rebounding hearts of now-fashionable historic neighborhoods. Examples of buildings/units on the 2018 tour include:
- A cathedral building converted to lofts
- A theater turned into apartments
- Some former factories now industrial chic pads
- A resort for students with a pool-sized hot tub
Tour locations are: Axis 360, Campion Hall, Mattress Factory Lofts, Nickel City Lofts, The Bosche Lofts, Allentown Lofts, The Sidway, Cathedral Commons, and Shea’s Seneca.
People interested in taking the tour, held on Saturday, June 16 (9am to 5pm), can learn about the buildings, the developers, the neighborhoods, and the future of Buffalo.
Get your free pamphlet downloaded now at BuffaloLivingTour.net. The tour will offer three different transportation options. People are welcome to bike, drive, or take the free shuttle.