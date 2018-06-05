5th Annual Buffalo Brewers Festival @ Canalside

On Saturday, June 23, The Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association (BNBA) will host the fifth annual Buffalo Brewers Festival from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Canalside. This one-of-a-kind event is hosted by WNY’s craft brewers and exclusively features regional breweries. In addition to serving up more than 20 local breweries, with over 50 beers in total, this event will feature area food trucks, locally made ciders, and local mead.

“As Buffalo’s beer scene continues to grow, our local economy continues to grow with it, which is why this event is so important,” said Tim Herzog, incoming president of the BNBA and General Manager of Flying Bison Brewery. “Now in our fifth year, the Buffalo Brewers Festival continues to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer and we couldn’t think of a better venue to host it than the crown jewel of Buffalo’s waterfront, Canalside.”

There will also be a Farm-to-Pint tent highlighting brews made with local malt and hops to promote local sustainable efforts while supporting local farmers. Participating sponsors for the festival are Lyft and Habitat for Humanity.

“We wanted this year’s festival to really shine a light on the growth of all facets of the Buffalo beer scene,” said Jeff Ware, chair of the 2018 Buffalo Brewers Festival and owner of Resurgence Brewery. “From the farmers who produce the grains & hops to the brewers themselves, the work that is being done by these folks to expand the local beer community deserves to be celebrated. The Buffalo Brewers Festival will be as fun as it is educational and we look forward to expanding the growing number of beer enthusiasts familiar with this story right here in Buffalo.”

The category for this year’s “People’s Choice” brew is a saison. Attendees will get the chance to try a new saison brewed by each of the participating breweries and vote for their favorite. Following the festival, attendees are encouraged to make their way over to Canalside’s beer garden for an after party, which will feature more beer selections and live music.

Here is a taste of just some of the beers you can expect at the Brewers Festival:

42 North Brewing Company – Treaty Farmhouse Saison (5.8%): A unique, tart Farmhouse ale soured with a Lactobacillus strain new to the professional brewing industry (L.P.), dry hopped with Galaxy for notes of fresh mango, passionfruit, and apricot. It’s been a while since we’ve had this one – looking forward to a pour.

12 Gates Brewing – Hermetic IPA (5.9%): A softly bittered IPA with loads of hops to give it tons of tropical fruit and citrus flavor and aroma, including pineapple and grapefruit. It’s new, so you have to try it.

Flying Bison Brewing – Newport Pleasureale IPA (5%) & Low Gear Session IPA (4.8%): Why wouldn’t you want to try a pair of new Flying Bison IPA’s? We had a test batch of Newport a few weeks back and it was drinking great even though it was so young, and Low Gear is one of our favorite new beverages from Flying Bison. So that means you should seek these out too.

Riverworks Brewing Company – Rejuvenator NEIPA: We had to shoehorn a New England style IPA into this list right? In all honesty, Rejuvenator is one of the best beers of Riverworks new lineup. It’s a juicy IPA with tropical fruit notes. Do you need any other reason to try it?

New York Beer Project – Panda Paws Porter (5.8%): A collaboration beer with Perry’s Ice Cream. That’s all you need to know. Want more? Alright. Expect a nose full of chocolate and fudge and hints of peanut butter and vanilla. The line will be long for this one.

West Shore Brewing – N.B.B. ESB (5.3%) & West Shore Wheat (4.6%): As Barney Stinson once famously said, ‘new is always better.’ Case in point with the brand spanking new West Shore Brewing. The Wheat is classic and sourced locally with WNY malt from NY Craft Malt in Batavia and is blended with Warrior and Saaz hops. Expect banana. The Not So Bitter Bitter is brewed with 100% Citra hops. This will give the esters of an English beer but the citrus aftertaste that is 100% American.

Thin Man – Bliss DIPA (8%): We figured this list needed a Double IPA, so why not one of the best DIPA’s Buffalo has to offer? If you haven’t has Bliss yet, it’s time to. This one provides the right balance between juice and dank.

Other Half Brewing – Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds DIPA (8.5%) & Double Dry Hopped All Citra Everything IPA (8.5%): Two of the best beers from one of New York State’s du jour breweries? Sounds like a plan to us. Especially since both beers are double dry hopped, so there’s not much wrong with that.

Click here for the full beer list. The list will continue to be updated prior to the event.

Tickets are $40 General Admission, for an additional $5 ($45 total) you can gain early entry.

Designated driver tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the gate. Don’t drink and drive! As a sponsor of the BNBA, New users can download the Lyft app and use the code ‘BNBA’ to receive special discounts off their first few rides.

Tickets can be purchased here or at buffalobrewersfestival.com and at Aurora Brew Works, Premier Gourmet, Hamm and Fattey’s and all Western New York Consumers Beverage locations. Tickets can also be purchased day of at the event.