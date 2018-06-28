New York Times’ travel writer Amy Thomas recently spent 36 Hours in Buffalo, and now she’s telling the world about her whirlwind trip. With each passing year, visitors to Buffalo have a chance to diversify their interests, whether it’s choosing their posh accommodations, exploring myriad waterfront destinations, eating at any number of the city’s fine restaurants… and then one must account for the culturals, the biking, the parks, the architecture, Elmwood… Hertel… the list goes on and on.
Knowing that there is so much to see and do, spending 36 hours in Buffalo can be a bit daunting. Where does one start? What’s the best route, to cover as much ground as possible? Who is going to show you the ropes?
Well, for those looking to explore the city, zigzagging from place to place, in search of a healthy cross section of everything that Buffalo has to offer, this article is a pretty good start.
Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.