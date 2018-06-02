2nd Annual River Warrior

Buffalo RiverWorks is quickly becoming a place where athletes of all skills and abilities can compete, whether it’s to get in shape, to challenge themselves, or to go head to head against others.

RiverWorks recently opened up a high ropes course, which ups the ante for those looking for that sometimes elusive adrenaline rush. The ropes course is just one of the many interactive activities at the complex, which promotes some of the most unusual and exciting events in town. One of those events was held for the first time in 2017 – it’s called River Warrior, a mixed-discipline obstacle course competition that features top celebrity contenders, some of which you might have seen competing on TV. The River Warrior is a four-day interactive event that is built upon the foundations of fun, and healthy-yet grueling challenges.

In 2018, Buffalo RiverWorks is taking the concept of the River Warrior to an entirely different level. Buffalo’s own American Ninja Warrior, Patrick Hall (owner of Hybrid Ninja Academy), has designed a one of a kind, all ages, mixed-discipline obstacle course that includes all of the following:

The Ninja Warrior Warped Wall

The Tough Mudder Everest wall

The Tough Mudder Everest wall The Spartan wall

Visitors to RiverWorks will be able to challenge themselves throughout the course of four days, mentally and physically, as they participate in an array of activities and competitions. On top of that, attendees will witness River Warrior throwdowns among some of the best in the business, including Isaac Caldiero and Maggi Thorne (lead image – returning to American Ninja Warrior for Season 10). Here’s how the schedule rolls out:

Thursday, June 28 – An Evening with Isaac Caldiero

Here is your chance to meet and learn from the best, American Ninja Warrior Champion Isaac Caldiero. This event will start off with a 45 minute slide show “How to be a Ninja Warrior”. Followed by a 20 minute Q&A session. After that everyone will receive a poster signed by Isaac and have an opportunity to take a photo with him. Admission to this event is all ages. Please note that a ticket will be required for ALL entries into this event.

Friday, June 29 – River Warrior VIP Training

From 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm | RiverWorks and Hybrid Ninja Academy will present a unique opportunity for prospective obstacle course racers and fans alike. For $35 you can run the course with the celebrity River Warrior competitors giving you training tips and tricks. Participants also receive a t-shirt commemorating the second annual River Warrior tournament at Buffalo RiverWorks. Don’t forget Friday general admission is free – check out the meet and greet.

Saturday, June 30 – River Warrior Tournament Day

Opening day of the River Warrior Tournament begins with the youth portion of the tournament, followed by the adult preliminary round. Don’t underestimate the young guns, 2017 saw an impressive performance from young warriors ranging from 6 – 17 years old.

Sunday, July 1 – River Warriors Tournament Finals

This is the main event, all qualifiers from the Adult Preliminary rounds will go head to head attacking the River Warrior course. Last year it was Ernest “The People’s Ninja” Greer who took home the crown… Who will emerge victorious, who will conquer the course and be crowned River Warrior II champion?

2nd Annual River Warrior

