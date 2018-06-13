2018 Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren’s Shoes is a Big Win All Around

This past weekend, people grabbed their sneakers, hiking shoes, walking sticks, walkers, strollers, and wheelchairs, to participate in the 5th Annual Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren’s Shoes 5K and 1 Mile Honorary CP Walk, presented by Rapistak Corporation and Shermco Industries. The event was held at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, which is one of the most scenic places to take a run, hike, and stroll (or roll).

Some participants chose to wear ankle weights to simulate the physical challenges for someone living with CP.

Each year, the Make Lemon Aide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy (CP) hosts the race/event that is certified by the United State Track & Field Association. Before the 5K kicked off, a 1 Mile Honorary CP Walk was featured, which allowed people of all disabilities to participate (the asphalt surface is super smooth).

According to organizers, the 2018 event was a huge success with over 600 runners and walkers who honored the Cerebral Palsy Community.

Did you know that Cerebral Palsy is known as the forgotten disability , despite affecting 17 million people worldwide? To this day, there is no federal funding for CP research, which goes to demonstrate just how important these fundraisers are.

The proceeds from the event will be used to bring the Symptom Recovery Method (SRM) to Western New York. The championed physical therapy protocol was created by First Step Physical Therapy in Fayetteville, GA., and is quickly becoming one of the most sought after forms of treatment for those afflicted with CP. In the past, the Make Lemon Aide Foundation has raised funds to bring WNY individuals diagnosed with CP to First Step, but the goal is to bring the SRM to Buffalo to alleviate the hassles and expenses of traveling far from home.

1 in 323 children are diagnosed with CP

CP is an injury that occurs in the brain before the age of 2

CP is the most common motor disability in children

CP affects more individuals in the US than childhood leukemia and diabetes combined

1 in 4 individuals with CP cannot feed or dress themselves

Currently, funding has been directed to train Buffalo-area physical therapists in SRM. “This holistic approach to improving functional outcomes has completely revolutionized my treatment strategies,” remarked Elizabeth Bailey-Sands, who received a two-year training grant from the foundation in 2017, and has now incorporated the method into her practice. “I cannot wait to share it with other therapists treating people with cerebral palsy in Western New York. I believe it is life-changing!”

Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren’s Shoes continues to grow from year to year. Be sure to stay tuned for next year’s event. More information can be found at MakeLemonaide.org.

In tandem with the Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren’s Shoes, the foundation encourages supporters to join the Zest for Life fundraising campaign. Using an online platform, participants can create a team and raise funds. Participation in the 5k run or 1-mile walk is not required to join the Zest for Life fundraising campaign, allowing individuals from across the country to make a difference in the lives of those affected by CP.