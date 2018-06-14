Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2018 Parties on The Portico

The highly anticipated Party on The Portico event series at the Buffalo History Museum is set to begin this Friday, June 15. The event showcases some of the most highly regarded music talents in the region, as they play on the museum’s stunning portico that overlooks Mirror Lake, Delaware Park, and the Japanese Gardens. Each year, hundreds of people attend this live music-driven happy hour that features free snacks, cash bar, 15-minute tours of the historic building and grounds, and after-hours access to exhibits. Now do you see why this has become such a popular music series over the years? 

Following is this year’s Friday music line-up:

  • June 15 – Verse
  • July 20 – Strictly Hip
  • August 17 – Steam Donkeys
  • September 21 – Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra 

Select Fridays

5:30pm to 8:30pm

The Buffalo History Museum | One Museum Court, Buffalo, New York 14216

Click here for tickets

The series runs rain or shine and is exclusively for guests ages 21 and over. Tickets are available at the Museum during open hours or by phone (716-873-9644) or they can be purchased at the door – $5 members/$10 general admission. All proceeds benefit The Buffalo History Museum. 

During the event additional parking is provided by McKinley High School – across the street and approximately one block north of the Museum. We provide some seating; however, guests may bring their own lawn chairs. Service pets only.

