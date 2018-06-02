Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2018 Parade of Circles

South Buffalo Alive is once again preparing for the annual Parade of Circles event, which is a great community fortifying, feel good event held in South Buffalo. Each year, South Buffalo residents and supporters line the streets, to watch a parade procession of musicians, dancers, and community organizations, as they proudly walk along McKinley Parkway, from Dorrance Circle to Heacock Park – a route that features a number of triumphant neighborhood beautification projects.

South Buffalo Alive has been instrumental when it comes to South Buffalo beautification projects that include:

  • Restoration and beautification of the McKinley and McClellan Circles
  • Restoration of the Cazenovia Shelter House, including the “Bricks in the Bowl” garden
  • Creation and maintenance of Tim Russert’s Children’s Garden on South Park Avenue
  • Installation of flower planters along commercial business strips

According to South Buffalo Alive, “The parade honoree will be the late Tom Moran, chief of Buffalo’s A District Police Station, who passed away this winter. Chief Moran’s daughters, Ava and Lila, will serve as co-grand marshals of the parade.”

The parade is followed by a picnic in the park, with plenty of activities for the kids. Parade day also marks the opening of the South Buffalo Farmers’ Market.

South Buffalo Alive’s annual Parade of Circles 

Sunday, June 3, 2018 | 2:30 p.m.

McKinley Parkway | South Buffalo – From Dorrance Circle to Heacock Park

Presented by South Buffalo Alive, a nonprofit community organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in South Buffalo through ongoing preservation and beautification efforts

