2018 Clean Sweep launches Neighborhood Engagement Team

Over the next 100 days, myriad police services will be stepped up among “neighborhoods in need”. The new community driven effort, known as BPD NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team), is being conducted by the City’s Save Our Streets (SOS) Task Force (part of the Division of Citizen Services), which will conduct 30 ‘Clean Sweeps’ as part of a Buffalo Police Department Community Policing initiative.

Newly formed BPD NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) wear uniforms similar to the police bike patrol attire.

“I am proud of the continued collaboration between so many community partners and commend the efforts of Clean Sweep participants to improve the overall quality of life in Buffalo,” said Mayor Brown. “We’ve made it a priority to address blight and quality of life issues in each City Council District and I look forward to beginning another year of Clean Sweeps for the benefit of our residents and their neighborhoods. I also look forward to the BPD NET initiative which is an expansion of BPD’s Community Policing program. The concept is simple: the more familiar residents of all ages get with officers patrolling their neighborhood, the stronger the relationships they’ll have”.

BPD NET will offer “essential quality of life services” to residents, including:

Strengthening community-police relationships

Increased eyes (police presence) on the street

Removing debris and abandoned tires

Boarding and demolishing vacant homes

Filling potholes

Dental services

Health insurance enrollment

Homeless outreach

Fire prevention education

Disaster preparedness

Mental health services

Youth and senior programming information

Employment and training referrals

Tree trimming

Cleaning sewer receivers

Offering 311 information to assist in addressing neighborhood complaints

This stepped up summertime effort is made possible with the help of various City, County, State, Federal, government, not for profit and private agencies, coming together to tackle blight and crime. These entities have teamed up with a number of community organizations, such as Community Health Center of WNY, WNY Kidney Association, Kaleida Health, University Heights Tool Library, Light House Free Medical Clinic and 211, to ensure that residents have access to instrumental quality of life services.

By conducting foot and mobile patrols, BPD NET officers will engage communities by addressing problem areas and problem properties. They will do this with the assistance of the Dept. of Community Services’ Division of Citizen Services, District Community Police Officers and School Resource Officers, Dept. of Permit and Inspections, and Dept. of Public Works, Parks and Recreation, as well as the Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

Since 2006, over 300 neighborhood Clean Sweeps have been conducted in the city of Buffalo.