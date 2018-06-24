Every year, car, architecture, history, and transportation enthusiasts pay a visit to Buffalo’s Central Terminal, to check out some of the greatest rides in the region (including Canada). Sensational cars from all over WNY are lined up inside the Terminal… and outside, if the weather is nice. This is a great opportunity to step inside the Art Deco architectural marvel, while viewing some of the cars that would have been buzzing around Buffalo during the building’s heyday.

The 2018 Central Terminal Car Show is being presented by Buffalo Central Terminal from 11 AM to 4 PM. This is an super family friendly event that is perfect for car fans of all ages.

The Central Terminal is considered one of the lynchpins to the revitalization of the city’s East Side. While there is no news about future uses for the Terminal, we are lucky to have these types of events hosted on a yearly basis. The events allow us to imagine what the future beholds, while paying tribute to the history of the edifice.

2018 Central Terminal Car Show

Saturday, June 30, 2018

11 AM – 4 PM

Buffalo Central Terminal | 495 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo, New York 14212

See Facebook event