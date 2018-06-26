Chances are, you were not aware that Buffalo had a Water Festival. No, I’m not referring to the Dragon Boat Festival, or a festival that celebrates the Outer Harbor. The Buffalo Water Festival is an occasion that aims to showcase Myanmar (formerly Burma) ethnic culture.

This eclectic all-day event is open to the entire Buffalo community. It’s a celebration of Burmese traditions, which are steeped in the essence of water, meant to purify, refresh, and even tease. The event is usually held in April, which coincides with the New Year (also the hottest time of year), but in Buffalo the Water Festival is held at the end of June, when the weather is also considered summery.

The Buffalo Water Festival includes a Burmese traditional dance competition, live music, ethnic food, a kid’s zone, and Rakhine water playing stations. Yes, there are a lot of festivals in Buffalo – too many to count (or readily recall). That said, we must pick and choose the festivals that speak to us. This particular festival is one that is a real opener when it comes to the changing face of Buffalo (particularly the West Side), as we enter into an era that is represented by a melting pot of cultures, all of which are contributing to the rebirth of the city.

2018 Buffalo Water Festival

Saturday, June 30, 2018

10am to 6pm

Grant Street and Breckenridge

Buffalo NY

See Facebook page