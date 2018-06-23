2018 Black Rock BBQ @ Art Fiasco

On Sunday, June 24, Maddtat2 is teaming up with Blazed and Diffused, to bring Black Rock a barbecue for the record book. This annual grilling affair has turned out to be a spectacular event that is dedicated to the resurgence of the neighborhood, graffiti art, DJ music, and food/drink.
“I’m very excited to be contributing to the cultural scene in Black Rock,” said promoter and tattoo artist Mark madden. “The street is really coming alive these days, with so many great businesses. We consider ourselves to be so fortunate to be in this amazing mix – bars, restaurants, music shops, cafés… with more coming all the time. Every time I turn around, there’s something going on, and we want to add to the growing buzz as much as we can.”
The event is open to the public – it takes place at Maddtat2 headquarters on Amherst Street. The building has a driveway/alley that also serves as the perfect spot to party, dance, and create art. Music at the event includes appearances by superstar DJ Slobbanozzle, Matka, Mad Dukez, Diesle, and friends.
2018 Black Rock BBQ
Sunday, June 24, 2018
3-7pm
Maddink | 408 Amherst Street
Live graffiti mural art by Mark Madden and Vinny Alejandro
$5 donation gets you a plate and a drink – bring a dish to share
Rain or shine