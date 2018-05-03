Yoga @ The Botanical Gardens

Back in the day, there was a bar on every corner in Buffalo. These days, it seems as if yoga is on every corner, which is great because it means that people are getting healthy. When it comes to yoga classes, there are a number of options to choose from, including scheduled classes at studios, or group yoga sessions at various outdoor destinations.
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has just announced that it will be hosting a series of yoga classes this summer and fall. Both seasonal classes will be conducted by Leanne Oldenbrook from Oasis Yoga and Wellness. The classes will take place on Wednesdays evenings – the first summer session will feature Gentle Hatha Yoga from 5:30 to 6:45 PM, followed by Gentle Power Flow Yoga/Pilates from 7:00 to 8:15 PM.
The dates for the summer sessions are May 30, June 6, 13, 20, July 11, 18, 25, and August 8, 15, 22.
Then, come fall, the same sessions will be held on August 29, September 5, 12, 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24, and November 7.
Gentle Hatha Yoga (First Session) – Hatha is a term that refers to any type of yoga that teaches physical postures. It is a very gentle introduction to the most basic postures of yoga. You should leave the session feeling longer, looser, and more relaxed. The session will consist of gentle stretches to warm up joints and muscles, postures to increase strength, flexibility and balance, and time for relaxation and meditation. The session is suitable for all and especially students with injuries or limitations.
Gentle Power Flow Yoga/Pilates (Second session) – Power Flow Yoga is a general term used to describe a vigorous, fitness-based approach to Vinyasa-style yoga. Vinyasa yoga is a style of yoga characterized by stringing postures together so that you move from one to another, seamlessly, using breath. The second session is more vigorous featuring relaxation, warm up stretches and a series of sequences. Sequences include; sun salutation, moon salutation, warrior, triangle and Pilates postures designed to build strength, endurance, and body heat. The session is suitable for all.
Yoga sessions are $100 per 10 week series or $15 per class, and free to eligible BlueCross BlueShield of WNY members. To register for a class or the 10 week series, contact Leanne at 716.864.1194 or crescmnyoga@yahoo.com or online at www.cmyoga.com.
For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website at www.buffalogardens.com.