Work on Gothic Style House at 73 Johnson Park is Complete

After over 2 years of meticulous restoration work, the rehab of the Gothic style house at 73 Johnson Park is finished. Payton Barlow has spearheaded this work.
Here is some history of the house from Buffaloah.com:
“After the death of Ebenezer Johnson his estate was subdivided. From the early 1850’s, homes were built about the mall of Johnson Park, which was created in 1851. Frederick Law Olmsted’s 1876 map of his plan for parkland in the city of Buffalo indicates that he redesigned Johnson Park, which he incorporated into his overall plan. The Kennedy Insurance map of 1854 shows a number of structures on both sides of Johnson Park. Numbers 69 and 73 belonged to Christopher Chamot, a custom bookmaker specializing in “fancy and opera books.” (sic) The cottage at #73, erected in 1866, is in the English-inspired Gothic style which was identified with the writings of Andrew Jackson Downing. Chamot’s second building, erected in 1871, is in the Second Empire style and reflects the growing influence that French ideas exerted on American architectural taste after the Civil War.”
Enjoy the photos. It’s great work. Also, see more houses on Johnson Park.