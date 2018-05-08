WNY Women’s Foundation launches ‘ALL IN’ Community Initiative

The WNY Women’s Foundation (WNYWF) has launched a new initiative that intends to help level the bar between men and women in the workforce. The community-wide action is being called “ALL IN”, as in “Everyone is in this together, not just a select few.”

Already, a number of regional employers have committed to the undertaking. The initial companies to jump onboard include Athenex, Crisis Services, Delaware North, Harmac Medical Products, M&T Bank, Praxair, and Girl Scouts of WNY. These companies/organizations will examine their hiring policies in order to make sure there are equal opportunities for qualified women, and women have an equal chance to excel within the company ladder.

ALL IN also works with local employers to identify potential opportunities for women that might not otherwise be realized. The group provides resources to women that will help them to find jobs, excel at their careers, and ultimately secure leadership positions in both the public and private sector.

Additional components include:

A program for businesses interested in improving the working environment for women within their own organizations

An initiative for women entrepreneurs who need assistance launching or growing their businesses A pathway for current and emerging female leaders who wish to cultivate leadership skills, including those interested in running for elected office

“Crisis Services is proud to be an ALL IN Champion in partnership with the WNY Women’s Foundation as they continue to turn the tide for women and girls in our community,” said Jessica Pirro, LMSW, CEO of Crisis Services. “Crisis Services Board Executive Committee, Executive and Senior Leadership, administrative team and our union stewards is made up entirely of women. We know that women are less likely to hold leadership position in various business sectors. We are excited to offer opportunities for women to grow within our organization and offer various leadership experiences to help move them and our mission forward.”

“ALL IN is sure to support M&T’s dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where employees thrive,” said Janet Coletti, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at M&T Bank. “We want to see more and more women as a part of our leadership team, and ALL IN will help us further the growth and development of women leaders.”

The ALL IN website is now live and houses the resources for both individuals and employers. For more information on the initiative and how to become a member, visit www.allinwny.org.

Photos by Lauren Tent