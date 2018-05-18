Just about everyone has some old piece of furniture or collectible sitting around that raises lots of questions. Where did it come from? How old is it? Who made it? What’s it worth? If you are in possession of any of the following (for example):

Ceramics, china, glass, pre-1950 folk art, paintings, jewelry, silver, pottery, stoneware, redware, American arts and crafts, mid-century modern, collectibles, small pieces of furniture, sports collectibles, Books, Toys & Dolls, Lamps, Clothing, Textiles and Quilts.

… and you think that the items in question might carry some sort of worth, but you’re not sure who to ask, then be sure to attend the WNED WBFO Antiques Home Show tomorrow, Saturday, May 19. Per WNED and WBFO, “Your antiques will be verbally evaluated by an expert appraiser for only $10 per item and you can bring as many as you like!”

WNED WBFO Antiques Home Show

Saturday, May 19, 2018

9 AM – 3 PM

There are 4 sessions to choose from:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

No weapons permitted. Anything perceived as a weapon will not be permitted.

WNED | 140 Lower Terrace Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

See Facebook event

Following are the appraisers at the event:

Dana Tillou of Dana Tillou Fine Arts

Pre-1950 paintings, folk art, watercolors, objects of art, Americana

1478 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216

Wednesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. • (716) 854-5285

www.danatilloufinearts.com •danatilloufinearts@roadrunner.com

A 1959 graduate of Duke University, Dana Tillou started in the business with Peter Tillou, who is nationally known today. He has been in business for 51 years at one location. Early Art (including fine art appraisals) is his specialty. He does four national shows each year. Well known in the Western New York area, Tillou’s assistance in organizing and executing the Antiques Home Show has been invaluable to us.

John Marfoglia of Queen City Antiques

General, mid-century, modern

1484 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216 • Wednesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(716) 913-8549 • jmarfoglia@aol.com • queencityantiques.com

John Marfoglia grew up around the antiques business. His father was an artist who worked with antiques. John acquired the skills of buying and selling, learning the business while growing up in the area. John didn’t go to college; he started out as a general contractor. His peers convinced him to leave that business to become a part-time appraiser, which he has been for over 20 years. He has had his own store on Hertel Avenue for over 11 years. In between his part- and full-time work, he worked 18 national shows per year. He has an internet business that specializes in antiques research, which he now uses more than his reference books. We would like to thank John for his valuable assistance in organizing and executing the Antiques Home Show.

Alan Tober of Alan-tiques • Antique World, Clarence, NY

(716) 839-0208 • amrrtober@aol.com

General, sports (vintage equipment), stoneware, redware, primatives, pottery

Alan Tober has a master’s degree in American culture and history and started out in period furniture. His interest in sports helped him branch out to the area of vintage sports and sports memorabilia. He also has an extensive knowledge of local history and has been in business locally for over 26 years. He has a shop at Antique World in Clarence every Sunday and is a participant at the Genesee Country Museum Antique Show each year.

Ron Cozzi of Old Editions Book Shop

General used and rare books, prints, maps, atlases, autographs

74 East Huron St., Buffalo, NY 14203 • Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(716) 842-1734 • www.oldeditions.com • ron@oldeditions.com

Ron Cozzi opened his book shop in Buffalo in 1976 and is now settled downtown at East Huron and Oak Streets. His shop is one of the country’s largest antiquarian bookstores with 35,000 square feet of retail and warehouse space.

Ellen DeWind, Ph.D. & Vincent DeWind of Angel Restoration

Textiles, quilts, samplers, clothing, paper, maps

44 Oakland Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221 • By appointment

(716) 634-0269 • mga61@netzero.net

Ellen DeWind, Ph.D., has a background in apparel and textiles as a faculty member at Buffalo State College. She has a B.S. and M.S. in Home Economics Education and a Ph.D. in Communications. Vincent DeWind has taught art for over 45 years and has a B.S. and M.S. in Art Education. They are partners in Angel Restoration, conservators in private practice specializing in textiles, art objects and paper.

George P. Ziemer of Sandra Ziemer, Inc.

Fine and costume jewelry, sterling silver

61 Bradfield Dr. East Amherst NY 14051 (716) 352-0065 • sandraziemer@sandraziemer.com

John Tobin of The Antique Lamp Company

Antique lamps, shades, lighting, clocks and gifts

1213 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216 • Tuesday- Saturday 11 a.m. -4 p.m.

(716) 871-0508 • www.antiquelampco.com • info@antiquelampco.com

John Tobin is the owner of The Antique Lamp Co. specializing in the sale and restoration of floor, ceiling and table lamps from the mid-1800s to the 1940s. On Hertel Avenue for more than 13 years, Tobin is Buffalo’s only full-time professional lamp restorer, with a full inventory of Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Mission, Victorian and Modern lighting.

Guy Andriaccio, Jr. of Buffalo Antiques

Furniture and decorative Items, generalist (Georgian and Victorian Eras)

1539 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216 • Wednesday – Saturday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

(716) 832-4231 • buffaloantiques@hotmail.com

Guy Andriaccio, Jr. has been in the antique business for over 21 years. Buffalo Antiques has been located on Hertel Avenue for 17 years. The well-appointed showroom offers items from the 1800s to the current styles. Guy is an expert with antique furniture and decorative items and is also a generalist. He also works with many of the area decorators in town.

Robin Stelmach of Americana Unlimited Antiques

General, Adirondack, Mid-Century

14007 Ridge rd. W, Albion, NY 14411 • By appointment only

(585) 410-0872 • eistelmach@aol.com

With over 40 years of experience in the antique business in Western New York, Robin Stelmach routinely shares his wealth of knowledge with others, including collectors, dealers and the general public. An expert appraiser, Robin is known for his ability to put a price on “just about anything vintage.”

Joseph Pelino of Antiques at The Glencroft

19th & 20th Century Decorative Arts, specializing in American Arts & Crafts, Silver and Musical Instruments

10210 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031 • (716) 759-1720

Saturday & Sundays 12 – 4p.m. or by appointment (716) 759-1720

www.glencroftantiques.comglencroft@verizon.net

Owner of the Antiques at the Glencroft, Joseph has over 35 years of experience buying and selling Antiques. He specializes in American Arts and Crafts (Roycroft, Stickley & Rohlffs), quality lamps, silver, art pottery, art metal, art glass, guitars, banjos and other musical instruments.

Emily Tucker of Benjaman’s Art Gallery

19th and 20th Century American and European Fine Art

419 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo NY 14222

Tuesday – Saturday 11a.m. – 5p.m. (716) 886-0898

www.benjamangallery.comemily@thebenjamangallery.com

Benjaman’s Art Gallery was started by Emily’s family in 1970. After spending years working at Macklowe Gallery in New York, Emily Tucker and her husband took over the business in 2010.

Lead image courtesy of WNED and WBFO