Waterkeeper’s Soft Opening of the First Dock and Launch of the Buffalo Blueway

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is on a mission. The organization is setting out to create a series of public access points along the Buffalo River, and today they announced that the first dock and launch amenity is in place.
According to Waterkeeper, this is the first ADA-compliant accessible launch on the Buffalo River and the first installation of planned public access points on the Buffalo Blueway.
The dock and launch was recently installed at RiverWorks, just in time for the holiday weekend. The access point is free and available to the public. This latest Buffalo Blueway endeavor is one of many that we will see rolled out in years to come. The plans is to create and enhance access points along the Buffalo River, so that people can effortlessly interact with the waterway.
It’s a brand new day for waterfront enthusiasts, thanks to the ongoing commitment by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, along with Buffalo Blueway funding provided by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo through the Buffalo Billion II.