Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Waterkeeper’s Soft Opening of the First Dock and Launch of the Buffalo Blueway

0 Comments

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is on a mission. The organization is setting out to create a series of public access points along the Buffalo River, and today they announced that the first dock and launch amenity is in place.

According to Waterkeeper, this is the first ADA-compliant accessible launch on the Buffalo River and the first installation of planned public access points on the Buffalo Blueway.

The dock and launch was recently installed at RiverWorks, just in time for the holiday weekend. The access point is free and available to the public. This latest Buffalo Blueway endeavor is one of many that we will see rolled out in years to come. The plans is to create and enhance access points along the Buffalo River, so that people can effortlessly interact with the waterway.

It’s a brand new day for waterfront enthusiasts, thanks to the ongoing commitment by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, along with Buffalo Blueway funding provided by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo through the Buffalo Billion II.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments