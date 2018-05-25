Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Vintage Game Nite @ TR Site

In a day and age when video games are king, there are still those that that prefer the vintage games that many of us grew up with. To that end, there are vintage games that predate most of us, many of which we are not familiar with, which makes them that much more interesting to play.

For those of us that love the idea of spending an evening playing vintage games, the Theodore Roosevelt Site hosts a Vintage Game Nite that is open to anyone over the age of 21 (the event is sponsored by Flying Bison Brewery). This unique happy hour is open to anyone who wants to play popular board, card, and parlor games from the late-1800s and early-1900s.

If you’re bored with hanging out at the bars, and bowling is just not cutting the mustard, then why not try out something completely different? The TR Site will have games on hand. They will also be featuring (and teaching) guests how to play a circa 1910 card game called “Jungles”, for those who are interested in learning something new.

Vintage Game Nite @ TR Site

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

5:30pm – 8:00pm

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the informal evening wraps up at 8:00 p.m. Vintage Game Nite is open to adults age 21 and over. Admission is $10 per person or $5 for TR Site members and teetotalers. Admission includes one free drink, snacks, as well as a selection of all-you-can-play vintage games.

TR Site – 641 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202 – (716) 884-0095

TR Site Membership Benefit: Members enjoy HALF PRICE admission to Vintage Game Nite

Click here to purchase a ticket

