Urban Roots’ Annual Plant Swap

On Saturday, May 4, Urban Roots Garden Center will be hosting its annual Plant Swap. Starting at 9am, the garden center will set up tables towards the front of the business, filled with a wide assortment of plants. People are encouraged to do one of three things during the Plant Swap:
- Bring a plant (no weeds!)
- Bring a plant and take a plant
- Or just take a plant (but be kind – don’t be greedy)
People who are bringing plants to the Plant Swap are asked to have all plants in containers that are labeled by name. Please don’t bring any dying plants, ones that are diseased, invasive, or infected by insects.
The majority of the Plant Swap will take place between 9am and noon, although there will probably be some lingering trades, drop offs and pick-ups throughout the day. It all depends on how busy the swap is in the morning, and how many plants remain.
If you want to read a great article on the formation, and the continuing successes of Urban Roots, check out Garden Center magazine.
Saturday, May 4, 2018
Urban Roots Garden Center | 428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 362-8982 | Facebook
Photo: Urban Roots