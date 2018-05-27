This Buffalo Treehouse Creation Could Be Yours

When we think of treehouses, we often think of a few kids getting together, with some wood planks, to build a ramshackle fort, high enough to avoid adults’ prying eyes. Yes, that’s one type of treehouse. Then there is another type – the type that is built by Buffalo Treehouse. The business is dedicated to building treehouses that are guaranteed to blow your mind. That’s because the designers/builders are considered “treehouse masters” – if you have a concept in mind, this team can tackle the project. Just take a gander at the creation below:

Representatives from Buffalo Treehouse recently announced that they would be raffling off a living garden sculpture, which earned the People’s Choice Award at the 2018 Plantasia Garden and Landscape show. Funds raised via the auction will be donated to WNY Veterans Housing Coalition, which provides housing to homeless veterans and those with special needs. Buffalo Treehouse teamed up with the Hamburg Brewing Company and Buffalo Blues4Vets.

The sculpture, made of reclaimed pallets, featuring a cozy interior seating area, is currently on display at the Hamburg Brewing Company from now until the end of May.

“As someone that has family that served in the military, I believe wholeheartedly in the essential services the WNY Veterans Housing Coalition provides to our local vets,” said Buffalo Treehouse owner Ricardo Rivera. “Hopefully the hard work we put into creating this garden sculpture will go far in helping contribute to their efforts.”

If you’ve got some room in your yard, this living garden sculpture could be the perfect addition to your landscape. Heck, you could even have the structure in place by Garden Walk. Now that would be something to show off during the tour.

Following are the details.

For those interested in entering the raffle, advance tickets can be purchased online at wnyvhc.yapsody.com/event/index/226381/buffalo-tree-house-raffle for $25 a piece or 6 for $100. Tickets will also be sold at the Hamburg Brewing Company taproom, as well as the Blues4Vets concert, which the Hamburg Brewing Company is hosting on Memorial Day from noon – 8:00pm. The winner will be announced at that time.

From there, Buffalo Treehouse will disassemble the sculpture and re-install it at the winner’s home or place of business, anywhere within a 50 mile radius of the Hamburg Brewing Company and within 150′ from the delivery vehicle. Total retail value is $18,000.

Find Buffalo Treehouse on Facebook.