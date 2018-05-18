The Western New York Artists Group to host discussion,“Public Art and Private Space” featuring art critic, Colin Dabkowski

The Western New York Artists Group will be hosting a discussion titled “Public Art and Private Spaces” on Sunday, June 3. The breakfast event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Saturn Club and will feature local art critic, Colin Dabkowski.
Tickets range from $50 per person to $75 per person, the upgraded ticket includes a listing in the event program. The series benefits The Western New York Artists Group, a 501(c)(3) organization with over 300 artist and non-artist members.
Established in 1984, and earning non-profit status in 1995, the WNY Artists Group is dedicated solely to promoting local works. Currently, they are the only local gallery to do so. Throughout the year, the board produces juried exhibitions featuring both emerging, as well as “established,” artists. This also Includes retrospective shows that feature legacy works from past members.
Seating is limited. To reserve your space, call 716.885.2251 prior to May 25th.