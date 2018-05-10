The Power of Flowers and Botanical Skincare

It’s no secret that flowers, herbs, and plants have been used in medicine for centuries, however, our modern science is just now starting to unlock all of these wonderful plant qualities. When looking for effective clean skincare, it’s no surprise that many individuals and companies are turning back to nature. There are a number of botanical lines that use the power of flowers to correct and sooth skin issues, like Herbivore Botanical, Josh Rosebrook, and suki who use ingredients like Blue Tansy, Calendula, Rose and Jasmine to aid in reducing red skin issues (rosacea), control blemish break outs, battle pre-mature aging by calming, hydrating and soothing dry skin issues like eczema.

Let’s break down the benefits to your skin by each flower:

Blue Tansy: I recently tried Blue Tansy and fell in love with this beauty powerhouse ingredient. It’s a little flower native to Morocco, part of the Chamomile family and has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It soothes skin in the most beautiful way, provides the perfect level of hydration and healing, provides calming to redness and irritation. Blue Tansy works for all skin types, but especially effective in calming eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea while also acting as a healer to acne prone skin.

Calendula: A native flower to the Medditerrian, Southwestern Asia and Western Europe. The Antiseptic and antimicrobial action of the oil will assist and speed up the healing of blemish scars. Unlike many topical treatments for acne, calendula is soothing and keeps your skin soft while fighting acne. The anti-viral properties in calendula will cleanse the skin from free radicals and bacteria. It is also believed to benefit eczema by reducing inflammation, eliminating bacteria and helping to heal the skin. Although no clinical trials have been conducted especially at how calendula can treat eczema, studies have however been undertaken to look at the treatment of acute dermatitis in cancer patients going through radiation therapy. One study in 2004 (pommier etal. 2004) found that the occurrence of acute dermatitis in a woman who had undergone radiation treatments for breast cancer was significantly lowered for those who had used calendula ointment.

Rose: Who doesn’t want to receive this flower that has been given to show love for generations. Roses contain a complex array of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Rose oil has excellent emollient properties for moisturizing dry skin, as well as anti-inflammatory to help treat red skin issues. It can aid in refining the skin’s texture to battle fine lines. My favorite rose product to use is a rose hydrosol (also known as rose water); it is derived in small batches in a copper distillery and ultimately releases a therapeutic compound into water. The drops that are collected become the hydrosol and are often used in facial mist and hair tonics to benefit the balance and hydration of the skin.

Jasmine: Regarded by Hindus as the holy flower, is known to be an effective aphrodisiac with seductive properties. Jasmine oil can improve your state of mind inducing confidence and relieves nervousness and stress when inhaled. Rejuvenates the skin and should be used to hydrate dehydrated skin, it’s antiseptic properties works amazing on eczema but should never be put on a open wound. Like the rose, jasmine is perfect when used as a facial mist to balance, tone and hydrate your face at the beginning of the day or in the middle of the day as a refresher.

Being the product junkie I am, I truly see the results when using botanical products for both my anti-aging need and red skin issues. I feel more comfortable with the lines mentioned because they are paraben free, fragrance free, BHA free, micro bead free and effective but most importantly makes me feel pretty.

Life is short. Smell good.

Lead photo by Michael Constantine, follow @renewedlense

This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising and Renew Bath and Body. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.