The Peddler Flea Market is Back for 2018

The Peddler Flea Market is once again operational for 2018. Every Saturday, while the weather cooperates, market vendors set up at the corner of Elmwood and West Ferry. Not only does the flea market offer up all sorts of interesting treasures, it also takes an otherwise lifeless parking lot and creates a happening destination.
This coming Saturday, May 12, will be the first official market appearance. Until this point, there have been a couple of “test the water/weather” market events, but these were not part of the 2018 spring/summer schedule.
If you are ever looking to see what The Peddler Flea Market has in store, be sure to visit the market’s Facebook page. While there are mainstay vendors that set up each week, there are always a handful of surprise sellers, which means that the selections are always diverse. From vintage Dansk wooden salad bowls to old Buffalo signage, you never know what you might come across – it’s all a part of the thrill of the hunt.