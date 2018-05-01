The Mantribe | Men Supporting Men

The Mantribe is a local group of men that support other men. The members get together to discuss issues, host socials, hike, curl, bowl, drink coffee, converse, or whatever else makes men happy. The group is about offering encouragement, and a shoulder to lean on.
Founder of The Mantribe, Travis Widrick, shared the reason that he started the group on Facebook, by saying,”As a man, I felt a personal need to connect with other men about real issues we men face every day. In conversations with other men in Buffalo, I realized that 1. I was not the only man seeking this connection with other men, and 2. there is no place to go to find this type of male community. So, VOILA MANTRIBE came in to existence.”
The first get-together was held this past November, and since then there have been numerous other events and activities held throughout the region.
The next Mantribe event is set to be held on Sunday, May 6, from 5pm to 7pm at The Pop In, 218 Grant Street. The topic of the event is…
The Conversation: We will discuss what acceptance means to us, share personal stories about how it impacts our lives and share and discuss areas we can change our patterns in order to allow acceptance to work as a tool to alter our lives for the better in life, love and family.
Participation is $10, which covers the rental of the space, etc. See Facebook event.
The Mantribe can be found on Facebook.