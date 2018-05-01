Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Mantribe | Men Supporting Men

0 Comments

The Mantribe is a local group of men that support other men. The members get together to discuss issues, host socials, hike, curl, bowl, drink coffee, converse, or whatever else makes men happy. The group is about offering encouragement, and a shoulder to lean on.

Founder of The Mantribe, Travis Widrick, shared the reason that he started the group on Facebook, by saying,”As a man, I felt a personal need to connect with other men about real issues we men face every day. In conversations with other men in Buffalo, I realized that 1. I was not the only man seeking this connection with other men, and 2. there is no place to go to find this type of male community. So, VOILA MANTRIBE came in to existence.”

The first get-together was held this past November, and since then there have been numerous other events and activities held throughout the region.

The next Mantribe event is set to be held on Sunday, May 6, from 5pm to 7pm at The Pop In, 218 Grant Street. The topic of the event is…

The Conversation: We will discuss what acceptance means to us, share personal stories about how it impacts our lives and share and discuss areas we can change our patterns in order to allow acceptance to work as a tool to alter our lives for the better in life, love and family. 

Participation is $10, which covers the rental of the space, etc. See Facebook event.

The Mantribe can be found on Facebook.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments