The Battle Within Memorial Service: Honoring veterans who lost their battle to PTSD

ANDY KRZYSTEK: WAVE MOTION (SUGGESTS)

Exhibition On View May 3 – May 26, 2018

Opening Reception Thursday, May 3, 2018, 6-9pm

Exhibition Hours: Saturdays 12-3pm or by appointment

Argus Gallery: 1896 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14207

Buffalo, NY – Argus Gallery is pleased to announce Wave Motion (Suggests), an exhibition of recent works by local artist Andy Krzystek.

Approachable complexity is a signature style in Krzystek’s work. The process by which each piece is made creates a nonlinear layering, one that is so familiar because of the universal thought process it represents. Krzystek adds layer by layer of drawn, painted, or printed material, allowing each to mingle with the surface for a time before removing sections, leaving a trace of the initial image and creating a new mark via this deletion. This practice offers room for surprise – as the artist says, “Every image is equally informed by intent as it is by error.”

Process is at the forefront of Krzystek’s work, not only materially speaking but conceptually as well. The work reveals an unsettled process of working through ideas and a wonder at how we arrive at certain knowledge. Krzystek specifically questions personal history, one’s own knowledge base, and also the knowledge of our culture as a whole. The works in Wave Motion (Suggests) display a visual tangle, a tangible illustration of the difficulties of separating fact from perception.

Taking a critical look at accepted history is a very current, relevant action. While often a sobering subject, these works are not without humor and a sense of play. Describing his intent, Krzystek says, “I strive to capture the restlessness in waiting, the pull on your cheekbone as you first begin to smile, the jostle in your brain as you’re trying to decide.”

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Andy Krzystek is an artist native to the Buffalo/Niagara region. His work is based in print and mixed media, with a heavy lean towards mark making. Krzystek completed his B.F.A. in printmaking at the University at Buffalo. His work has been shown around the region, most recently at Hallwalls.

Andy Krzystek’s website: https://adkrzyst.myportfolio.com/