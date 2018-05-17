Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The 8th Edition of Buffalo LIVING Tour kicks-off South of Buffalo

0 Comments

Since 2012, the Buffalo LIVING Tour has invited thousands of Buffalonians to explore area lofts, condos, apartments, and new-builds in downtown Buffalo and surrounding areas. There will be three events this summer. The first date of this free event series will be this Saturday, May 19 when the public is invited to tour six different properties in the Southtowns. Subsequent dates and locations include, Saturday, June 16 in Downtown Buffalo and Saturday, August 25 in the NorthtownsThe upscale and unique residences are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Free shuttle service is provided by We Care Transportation and will be available at each location.

Pleasant Creek Homes

Each location will conduct a tour of the amenities offered and feature a special activity such as craft beer tasting, wine tasting, country pastry, and more. The Tour guide/pamphlet can be downloaded here.

The Belvedere

You can meet the shuttle at The Belvedere, 375 Harris Hill Road, Lancaster, NY. Shuttles will depart for all locations every ½ hour starting at 9:15 a.m. through 11:15 a.m. You are welcome to drive to any individual location.

The properties being featured this weekend are:

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments