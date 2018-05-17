The 8th Edition of Buffalo LIVING Tour kicks-off South of Buffalo

Since 2012, the Buffalo LIVING Tour has invited thousands of Buffalonians to explore area lofts, condos, apartments, and new-builds in downtown Buffalo and surrounding areas. There will be three events this summer. The first date of this free event series will be this Saturday, May 19 when the public is invited to tour six different properties in the Southtowns. Subsequent dates and locations include, Saturday, June 16 in Downtown Buffalo and Saturday, August 25 in the Northtowns. The upscale and unique residences are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Free shuttle service is provided by We Care Transportation and will be available at each location.
Each location will conduct a tour of the amenities offered and feature a special activity such as craft beer tasting, wine tasting, country pastry, and more. The Tour guide/pamphlet can be downloaded here.
You can meet the shuttle at The Belvedere, 375 Harris Hill Road, Lancaster, NY. Shuttles will depart for all locations every ½ hour starting at 9:15 a.m. through 11:15 a.m. You are welcome to drive to any individual location.
The properties being featured this weekend are:
- The Belvedere, 375 Harris Hill Rd., Lancaster
- Pine Point, 1590 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca
- Chestnut Hill Guest House & Cottage, 6405 Ward Rd., Orchard Park
- Brookview, 4701 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
- Clifton Heights, 4819 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
- Pleasant Creek, 5543 Cooper Ridge, Hamburg