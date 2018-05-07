Taste of Africa @ Glory Market

This coming Saturday, Glory Market will be hosting its inaugural Taste of Africa event at its market location on Elmwood Avenue. You might recall that we posted an article on Glory Market back in February. Since that time, business owner Gloria Ofori has been awaiting the “big day” when her market will truly shine. “We look forward to bringing people together to share in the universal joys of food, music, and entertainment,” said Ofori.
Taste of Africa allows us to introduce ourselves to the neighborhood and encourage our community to experience true African culture.
Not only will she be showing off all of the wonderful items that she stocks at the market, she will also be setting out some free “inspired” food samples, with some vegan options available. There will also be music and dance at the Taste of Africa – an event that is both family friendly, and open to everyone that wants to try some delicious African delights.
Come learn all about Elmwood’s newest market, and discover why Ofori wants to set us all on the path of glory, when it comes to experiencing the foods and culture of Africa.
Taste of Africa
Saturday, May 12, 2018
2pm to 4pm
First Ten (10) people will receive a GIFT bag
Enter raffle to win GRAND Prizes
Games, music, and dancing
Glory Market | 472 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | (716) 710-8370 | Facebook