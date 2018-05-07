[sweat] Society coming to Hertel

A new health gym is coming to the heart of Hertel. [sweat] Society is being opened by the father-daughter team of Brad and Alexandra “Lex” Chambers. [sweat] Society will be a boutique fitness gym located in conjunction with Modern Nostalgia clothing shop. Modern Nostalgia moved over one storefront, which opened a new space for the gym. The two businesses are hoping to share a clientele that is looking to get fit and fashionable.
Once open, Lex will be teaching private classes, as well as hosting open classes. According to Brad, the two looked for the perfect space for the gym for a year and a half. They scoured the Elmwood Village, and downtown Buffalo, before finally setting their sights on 1382 Hertel. The grand opening for the gym is set for Friday, June 1.
Once again, Hertel is hopping, with relatively few commercial vacancies these days. The street looks great, and these boutique neighborhood gyms go a long way towards keeping neighbors happy and healthy.
[sweat] Society | 1382 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook