Sunflower Bean, Dream Wife and Deadwolf Crush Sunday Funday at Mohawk Place

Last night those of us lucky enough to be in the know got to witness one of the brightest up and coming American bands, Sunflower Bean (lead image), perform in the coziness and intimacy of Mohawk Place. Icing on the cake was getting to see local stars Deadwolf and a high energy trio from London, England, Dream Wife. These three bands have an undeniable energy that they all brought to the stage and blew the roof off in the process. It was quite a night.

Sunflower Bean have been generating a ton of positive press recently and are pretty much the next big thing. They opened last year for the Pixies at UB Center for the Arts and have appeared on late night TV shows and on influential music blogs and websites for the last few years. They formed in 2013 and have released two albums so far, Human Ceremony (Fat Possum Records, 2016) and Twentytwo in Blue (Mom + Pop Music, 2018). It is not an overstatement to say that they are “buzzworthy”. They have a strong, groovy sound and play in a tight melodic style, with the guitarist and the bassist (lead singer), syncopating cleverly. One of the signs of a strong act is when other musicians come out for their shows. I ran into a few of my buddies from Handsome Jack and Witty Tarbox at the show, and the guys from Deadwolf all stuck around to see Sunflower Bean play. That just goes to show that these guys and girl are legit.

Dream Wife took the stage after Deadwolf and this three piece from London totally blew my mind. I haven’t seen an act like them since I saw CSS in Sydney. They took it up a notch and their Girl Power vibe was strong. These chicks were not flippin’ around – they rocked hard. They also had a really hip look and you could tell that their coolness level was high. They were very friendly and down to earth at the same time, and were happy to autograph the CD I picked up at the merch table where they posted up after the show was over – super cool kids from across the pond.

The local music bookers, promoters, and venues are doing a great job bringing high-talent music to our fine city. I applaud Mohawk Place for being a great venue and treating us to such great shows. Cheers!