On Friday, June 8th, you are invited to attend a Subversive Burlesque event that is guaranteed to knock your socks off… and maybe some other articles of clothing at the same time. The evening will feature burlesque, drag, comedy, music, and some special surprises along the way. Performers at the event include Lady Godiva, Mama May I, Daisy Bella, Jade Thunder, DD Staxx, Bettie Lugosi, Nina Nysinaughty, Moxie D. Vine, Miss Double Bubble, and Ruby Riot. Ms. Figgy Pudding will be hosting and MCing for the night.
The show is dedicated to, and celebrating, the beauty of breasts.
“We try to bring a true variety show, including burlesque of all styles, drag, music, and comedy. We want there to be something for everyone,” said organizer Nicole Scott. “Subversive Burlesque truly is a group of outstanding, talented performers who not only support but uplift each other. We love what we do and aim to have a fun night. We hope the audience can feel that energy from us. A big thank you goes to the Subversive Theatre for hosting and supporting our performances.”
Subversive Burlesque Presents: “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over: A Tribute to Breasts”
A variety show featuring burlesque, drag, comedy, music & more!
Friday, June 8, 2018
11:30 PM (doors open at 11 PM)
Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave, 3rd Floor, Buffalo
Admission: $5 | Mention you saw the poster on Buffalo Rising (see below) & receive $2 off ticket price
Beer/wine available for $3 suggested donation
Tune into Facebook for additional details as they are released