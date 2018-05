It’s not often that you come across a 6,000-square-foot courtyard, with comfy furniture, fireplaces, food and drink, with a swank atmosphere that is open to the public. But that’s exactly what Patina 250 is offering up these days. Their transformational courtyard is officially open, ever inviting, and efficiently operated by Delaware North.

The beautiful aspect of this courtyard is that it is mostly enclosed, which means that you never have to worry about wind conditions.

The courtyard, which features a tent with removable roof panels, will be open rain or shine.

There’s also an outdoor bar that offers up frosé (frozen rosé), draft beer, a comprehensive wine list, as well as a whimsical craft and frozen cocktails, including the Violet Goose (Grey Goose, Crème Yvette, lavender syrup and prosecco), Jalisco Rose (Maestro Dobel Diamante, mango puree, Ancho Reyes, lime) and the Lake Effect (Cruzan White Rum, coconut, pineapple, cherry). Food offerings revolve around small plates and flatbread pizzas.

As for food particulars, the smoked chicken wings with Korean BBQ sauce are out of this world, and the crispy cauliflower with Buffalo wing sauce is divine.

Several unique programming options will be offered in the courtyard throughout the week:

On Mondays, guests can enjoy half price on all courtyard food items.

Select Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m., the courtyard will host a “tasting table” with a sampling station featuring a local brew, wine or spirit.

Each Wednesday will include half-priced wines.

Saturdays and Sundays, the courtyard will host “Weekend Garden Parties” from 2-7 p.m. These parties will include a rotating roster of local musicians, plus games and more.

Happy hour specials will be offered weekdays from 4-7 p.m.

If you’re looking to eat and drink outdoors in style, well, this place should be at the top of your list. The food is consistently good, the small sharable plates are delicious, the service is tight. And if you don’t feel like eating and drinking in the courtyard, Patina 250 also has a super nice patio right along Delaware Avenue, which means that there are a couple of different outdoor seating options available. The restaurant has convenient valet parking in the alleyway, with a side entrance right into the concourse/courtyard.

This is a rockin’ summer for outdoor patios in the city. There are so many different options – the patio offerings at Patina 250 are some of the best around. Also, be sure to visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to discover the live music line-up.

Courtyard lounge seating is available on a first come, first served basis, but guests can pre-reserve a lounge area for a small group by calling the restaurant at (716) 290-0600. The space is also available for private rentals.

Patina 250 | 250 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY | (716) 290-0600