The opening South Buffalo business continues to roll right along smoothly. One of the newest commercial enterprises to make an appearance is South Buffalo Wheelhouse, owned and operated by Adam Johnson, is located at 1872 Seneca Street, across the street from Artone’s, a popular pizza, wings, and hoagie shop in the neighborhood. A little further down the street is Francesca’s, and The Blackthorn, which recently underwent a significant renovation.
According to Johnson, the bike shop specializing in affordable bicycle restoration, repairs, and sales right in the heart of South Buffalo. That’s welcome news for a commercial district that is lucky enough to be super bike friendly, with bike lanes running right through the heart of town.
The interior of the storefront has been significantly spruced up, and features beautiful wood floors and tin ceilings.
It’s good to hear that this type of business has opened up in South Buffalo, because it will go a long way towards encouraging more people to get their bikes fixed. With more bikes, comes more bike advocacy, enhanced bike infrastructure, and a healthier, happy community.
We’re going to have more fun stories pertaining to the South Buffalo Wheelhouse this summer, so stay tuned. In the meantime, get your bikes out on the road, and be sure to swing by your local bike shops to get your rides tuned up and ready for the road.
South Buffalo Wheelhouse | 1872 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14224 | (716) 322-7148 | Facebook