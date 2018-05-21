On Thursday, June 14, Let There Be Light International will be hosting a pro-solar event at Silo City that is going to be a heck of a lot of fun, while delivering a message that we need to support more solar projects in poverty stricken countries.
The event will feature food, Silo City tours, art, and music, with the amazing backdrop of the Buffalo River and the industrial silos. The event will be hosted at a “gorgeous new space” at Silo City, which is set to be unveiled at the site during Memorial Day Weekend (that’s all we can say for now).
“More solar means less dirty, dangerous, and expensive kerosene, which equates to improved health, safety, and wellbeing. It also leads to enhanced economic stability and reduced carbon emissions.” – Let There Be Light International
The night will include:
- A colorful and cultural silent auction
- Beer from Community Beer Works and wine
- African drum performances
- Burundi dance performances
- Authentic African appetizers prepared by chef Louise Sano of Global Villages
The event is in support of Let There Be Light International, an organization that fights “to combat energy poverty in vulnerable off-grid communities and to fight global climate change.” (Learn more) This effort aims to “bring solar electrification to the over 600 million people in Africa without any access to electricity.”
Solar Celebration at Silo City
Thursday, June 14, 2018
6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Silo City | 105 Silo City Row | Buffalo, New York 14203
$30 suggested donation online or at the door. 100% of this donation benefits Let There Be Light International and their efforts to bring solar electrification to the over 600 million people in Africa without any access to electricity.