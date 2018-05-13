Skies Clear @ Remedy House

Remedy House, located at the Five Points intersection, a short way from Richmond Avenue, is now fully operational with its brand new patio. The double sided patio offers plenty of seating, along with sliding windows that open (facing Urban Roots Garden Cooperative). That means that the inside literally opens up to the outside, creating an expansive indoor/outdoor seating area that can even accommodate events such as drag shows, which is kinda fabulous.
The brand new, bright yellow patio awnings certainly do make a statement, even though they could not outshine local drag star Vidalia May who was a huge hit at Friday’s Rosé 4 Pay (part of Allentown First Friday), an event that raised funds for the highly anticipated Exist: Pride First Friday 2018 (more info to come).
This once dank intersection is now exploding with color, thanks to the spirited efforts of the Remedy House crew that continues to impress, with wonderful café offerings and some unexpected surprises along the way.
Remedy House | 429 Rhode Island | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 250-7724 | Facebook
Rosé 4 Pay images courtesy Remedy House