Six Degrees of Separation – Buffalo and the Royal Wedding

Author: Scott O’Connor

How does a woman from Buffalo go from Alaska, South California, South America, to Botswana, and get invited to The Royal Wedding? Kelly Landen, a Buffalo native and a Botswanan resident for the last 13 years, has been a core member of one of the most important wildlife conservation organizations in the world – Elephants without Borders (EWB).

Kelly (Director and Program Manager) and and her partner Dr. Mike Chase (Founder of EWB and lifelong Botswana resident) have worked tirelessly on elephant and wildlife conservation. Botswana is a premier safari destination and holds the largest Elephant population in the world. It turns out that Kelly and Dr. Chase first met Prince Harry ten years ago when he was on a fun trip to Botswana, and joined them on a elephant collaring and tracking expedition.

Since that time, Harry continued to visit EWB, and a close friendship developed. This past year, he brought Meghan Markle to Botswana, as a birthday present. The two spent time in the field, and at home with Kelly and Mike. It was due to the growing friendship that the elephant conservationists were invited to the wedding.

What is especially interesting is that the royal couple broke from tradition by not inviting Heads of State, instead opting to invite leaders in conservation, charities, and people they thought were important to them and the world. 600 guests are being invited to the ceremony, but only 200 are invited to the intimate reception of which Kelly and Mike were asked to take part.

Needless to say, this is a great honor for them to be part of the momentous occasion. It’s also a wonderful reward for the amazing work that they do. Undoubtedly, the two are looking forward to the wedding, which should be one hell of a party. Though the royal honeymoon plans are hush hush, there is a good chance that they will spend at least some of the time in Botswana.

I’ve had the esteemed pleasure to know Kelly for quite some time, as a friend, and as an advocate for elephants myself. I’m not only happy for her that she is taking part in such an incredible ceremony, I’m also happy that this relationship will be further strengthened, and in the end it is the elephants that will benefit the most. To me, the elephants will be standing there, side by side with Kelly and Mike, representing endangered animals around the world. Many times we hear that animals don’t have voices, so we must speak up for them. In this case, their collective voice is being heard loud and clear.

Kelly’s family is also thrilled to see her making this once in a lifetime journey. Her father, a retired Buffalo firefighter, might be more excited than anyone – according to Kelly, he could hardly contain his excitement when he heard the news. So, with six degrees of separation here in Buffalo (maybe 3 degrees?), we should all feel that our city will be well represented by such an upstanding figure.

In addition, Dr. Chase has visited Buffalo on numerous occasions, and has even been to a Bills game so, in my eyes, he has earned honorary Buffalonian status.

Three cheers to Kelly Landen, Dr. Mike Chase, and Elephants Without Borders!

To learn more about Elephants Without Borders, and/or to donate to the worthy cause, click here.