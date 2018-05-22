Hertel Avenue’s Shop, Rock-n-Stroll Celebrates 10 Years

Hertel Avenue is great on its own. But when you throw in a sensational shopping event, it gets even better. Each year, the community comes together to celebrate Hertel in the form of Shop, Rock-n-Stroll – an event that is based around promoting shopping on the street, yet incorporates numerous other fun-filled aspects, including live music (hence the “rock”), and the community angle (hence the “stroll”). It’s the perfect opportunity to grab family and friends, and head to North Buffalo, as this event is currently celebrating its tenth year!
Shop, Rock-n-Stroll is held the last Friday of the month. Visitors to the event get a chance to check out live music, played right out on the sidewalk. Many of the Hertel businesses participate as well, with longer shopping hours, drinks, specials, and street vendors. It’s an event series that we can all look forward to, whether you’re all tatted up, or you’ve got a stroller. In the end, it’s all about supporting the small businesses that are the backbone of the community. Events like this showcase all that is great about Hertel Avenue, which continues to impress year after year.
Shop, Rock-n-Stroll Celebrates 10 Years
Kicks off Friday May 25, 2018
6:00 – 9:00 PM
Last Friday of the Month: May 25th, June 29th, July 27th, and August 31st
1400 Block of Hertel Avenue between North Park and Norwalk (North Park Theater) 14216