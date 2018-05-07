The Well Rounded People’s Party has announced that it will be hosting a series of skate parties, which will take place on the Second Sunday of the months of May, June, and July. If you have not had a chance to check out Skateland, the place is pretty amazing. This is the same place that is home turf to the Nickel City Renegade Rollergirls roller derby team (season currently underway).
Organizer of the community-oriented skate party series, Barrett Gordon (The WASH Project), started the series to bring people together in a fun and meaningful way, to enjoy the company of others, while experiencing the joys of roller skating. Everyone is encouraged to attend these fun-loving events.
Local hip hop advocacy collective, Rebel Radio 716 will be broadcasting live on their stream at rebelradio716.com.
Roller skate rentals are available for those who do not own their own skates. Adding to the excitement, Lomo Lomo food truck and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library’s Bookmobile will both be stationed outside the rink. There will also be plenty of great tunes on the inside, with DJ Sike at the helm (and special guest Trevor Trev).
Second Sundays @ Skateland: A MidSUMMER Sk8 Trilogy”
The 2nd Sundays of May, June, and July 2018
Sunday May 13th from 2-5pm
Sunday June 10th from 2-5pm
Sunday July 8th from 2-5pm
Skateland | 33 E. Ferry Street | Buffalo, NY
Cost of admission:
$7 with your own skates
+$1.50 to rent skates
Family friendly – children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult