Second Sundays @ Skateland

“Laugh and Other Drugs” at The 9th Ward at Babeville

Winner of Helium Comedy Club’s 2016 “Buffalo’s Funniest Person” contest, Kevin Thomas, Jr., continues the successful “Laugh and Other Drugs” comedy showcase at The 9th Ward| Babeville venue.

About

“Laugh and Other Drugs” began over two years ago to showcase some of the area’s funniest comedians in the perfect local venue for stand-up comedy: The 9th Ward. This bi-monthly show brings some of the best comedic talent from Buffalo and surrounding areas for a night of laughter.

Featuring…

Bennett Solowski: expect a laid back delivery, hilarious observations, and a beard.

Brian Netzel: the once host of the legendary Nietzsche’s “Rustbelt Comedy Showcase;” multi-talented, caveman-esque, mixes absurdity with reality to get the laughs

Jake Samson: new to the stage but has a knack for telling witty jokes; can be seen out most nights doing comedy

Tyrone Maclin: opened for Rachel Feinstein, Andrew Schulz, and JB Smoove at Helium Comedy Club; hilarious and engaging on the mic; don’t get him started about The Good Wife.

Louie Gee: regular host of Helium’s “Dirty Show,” accurately claims to be the only comic on the poster that doesn’t look like a bum.

Spencer Carr: Buffalo comedy’s #1 guest host; mixes high and low brow concepts; hilarious dude on or off stage; will drink your unfinished beer at the bar.

Tom Amodeo: Helium Comedy Class alumni; weirdo who uses humor to cope; aggressively suburban

Hosted by Kevin Thomas, Jr., opened for Caroline Rhea, Gary Gulman, and Lachlan Patterson; 2016 “Buffalo’s Funniest Person”

Details

“Laugh and Other Drugs” showcase will be on May 18, 2018; doors are at 7:00 pm and the show begins at 8:00 pm. Held at The 9th Ward| Babeville venue. Come through, have a drink, and see the best in local comedy.

Tickets are $8 in advance; $12 at the door.