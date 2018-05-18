Screening of feature length documentary “The Blackness Project” @ Torn Space Theater tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 19, Torn Space Theater is set to screen “The Blackness Project,” a feature length documentary film about culture and race from African American and other minority perspectives. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. with the viewing of the film and is followed immediately by a panel discussion featuring Assemblymember, Crystal Peoples-Stokes.
See the Film. Join the Conversation.
It takes a village … To make a change.” – Korey Green
The film’s creators, director Korey Green and producer Trazz Johnson, were inspired to produce this film from conversations about the “Whiteness Project,” a documentary discussing race and the loss of white privilege from white Americans. The documentary was filmed in Buffalo in 2015, with the intent to bridge the divide between white and black Americans. The format of the film is in depth interviews with individuals, and a retelling of their personal experience with race and culture in the U.S.
SkoVuTV.com Presents The Blackness Project from Black Rose Production House on Vimeo.
The film asks the viewers to “commit to rewriting the racial narrative.” By listening to the stories and everyday experiences. Screenings of “The Blackness Project” have occurred in other locations before, and are typically followed by an honest and open conversation.
When the film first launched in 2015, Buffalo Rising had the opportunity to speak with director Korey Green. When asked, “What is your goal and aspiration for the film?” Korey responded, “Is that once it is completed and released that the film is welcomed and accepted with open arms and minds from all walks of life and that the film generates a better understanding and approach of race in America. We have to work together!”
Film Screening of “The Blackness Project” @ Torn Space Theater
612 Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Event begins at 7:00 p.m.
Admission: $10.00
716.812.5733 Facebook