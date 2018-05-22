Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Saturday Artisan Market Season Opener!

Buffalo’s handcrafted market at the waterfront is returning once again, starting its 2018 season on Saturday, May 26. Over the years, this market has been an awesome draw at Canalside. Every Saturday, the boardwalk comes alive with handcrafted vendors who set up their tents, tables, and wares, which they sell to passersby who are looking for items with unique Buffalo flair.

This particular market kick-off date is certainly special, because it marks the 10 year anniversary of Canalside. Yes, Buffalo’s epicenter of family-friendly fun is turning 10, and everyone is invited to stop on down to participate in the fun, which includes face painting, music in the beer garden, food trucks, a soccer dart board, balloon art, alpacas, and a Parkour Ninja Warrior event. Be sure to check out the live music schedule on the flyer below.

This Saturday, is going to be a great one. Bring friends and family to the waterfront, and explore all of the possibilities that range from bike and kayak rentals to harbor excursions on the Spirit of Buffalo schooner. Take the Metro Rail for added adventure!

Saturday Artisan Market 7th Season Opener

Saturday, May 26, 2018

10 AM – 6 PM

Buffalo Saturday Artisan Market | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, New York

See Facebook event

