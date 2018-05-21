ROAR Logistics to Relocate HQs to Exchange Street

The Planning Board will be reviewing plans this afternoon for a new, $2.3 million office building at 535 Exchange Street. 576 Associates LLC is proposing a 12,020 sq.ft, two-story office building and a 67-car parking lot on a 0.92 acre site on Exchange Street, west of the Hamburg Street bridge. It will be occupied by the headquarters of ROAR Logistics that will be relocating from leased space at the Adams Mark hotel complex.
Founded in 2003, ROAR Logistics is a third party logistics provider (3PL) and global freight forwarder. The company offers Rail, Ocean, Air, and Road services to aid clients in the delivery of their products around the world. It has operations in Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Pekin, IL and is a subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation. Bob Rich III is company president.
Carmina Wood Morris is project architect and engineer.