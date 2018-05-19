Road Less Traveled Productions Finds New Home @ Baker’s Shoes Building

There’s more big news for Downtown Buffalo. Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) has identified a new home in the form of the old Baker’s Shoes building, which is essentially located in the Theater District. RLTP worked with Ellicott Development Company to find the space – the development company was also owner of RLTP’s temporary theater space at 500 Pearl Street. By freeing up the Pearl Street location, Ellicott will be able to bring secured commercial amenities to the former Christian Center building, and the former Forbes Theatre, which will be a part of a new development project that is currently underway (see here).
Since its opening in 2003, Road Less Traveled has showcased more than 65 productions with nearly half of those being world-premiere plays.
This new permanent space at 456 Main Street will go a long way towards livening up that section of Main Street, which is close to Lafayette Square. It’s a big boost, to get this blank-looking building back into working order – the theater company plans on putting in an intimate stage, lobby, and bar. The space will also have single-floor access, convenient parking, and air conditioning. It will be interesting to see what
“The entire RLTP family is very excited to be back on Main Street in a brand-new long-term home,” said Artistic Director Scott Behrend. “We look forward to launching our 15th Anniversary season in a new facility that will enable and enhance the RLTP experience. Please join us on the road less traveled as we continue to bring imaginative and thought-provoking live theatre to Western New York.”
The new theater is scheduled to open with the launch of next season’s opening play Hand to God by Robert Askins on September 7, 2018.