Renew Bath + Body is throwing a birthday bash and everyone is invited!

Renew bath + body is turning four, and they are throwing a huge public birthday bash Saturday, May 26. In advance of the celebration, Renew has been…Renewed from top to bottom! The interior has a fresh new look that you will want to check out, along with their 40 lines of green, clean and holistic products for face, body, bath, sun, hair, beard, baby, makeup and home. The party starts at 11:00 a.m. and features a light display by Projex, product discounts, gifts with purchase, and prizes, as well as food and beverage.
Opening in 2014, (check out our 2014 article on Renew’s opening here.) Renew bath + body is a proven education leader in Buffalo on clean skincare and makeup. Renew bath + body is the largest locally owned shop in Buffalo dedicated to holistic, organic, and healthy beauty. “Every day we read about the toxic ingredients in our beauty, make up, skincare, suncare and home products,” Tom Akers, owner of Renew Bath + Body said, ” and we are committed to providing Western New Yorkers with a safe and effective alternative.”
“Aside from carrying honest, all-natural products, the folks at Renew are friendly, knowledgeable, and passionate about their roles in the community.” There is one other constant at Renew, and that is Barbara Jean, Tom’s chihuahua and local “buffalebrity” (Buffalo – celebrity) who happily greets customers.
Renew Bath and Body | 927 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York | (716) 881-0177 | Facebook