Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Tony Hawk Foundation Open Applications for “Built to Play” Skatepark Grants

Parties interested in procuring “free, high-quality, public skateparks in underserved areas of Western New York” can now apply to the Built to Play Skatepark Program. The program is part of the Built to Play initiative, which is being orchestrated by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation (RCWJRF), together with the Tony Hawk Foundation (THF). This is an incredible opportunity to embark upon a placemaking exercise that will help to lift the spirits of young, and young at heart.
“We’re very excited about our partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation,” said Tony Hawk. “Having helped create eight skateparks in the region over the past fifteen years, we believe the Built to Play Skatepark Program offers unprecedented resources for eligible communities to build new skateparks for their youth.”
Through RCWJRF funding, THF will offer matching grant funds of up to $250,000 to assist in the construction of public, non-profit skateparks.
Community groups and municipal entities are encouraged to apply for the grant funding, which comes with advisory services and advocacy training, to help communities to build and maintain the skate parks. This is not a pipe dream. Rather, this is an opportunity to get in on the action thanks to the dedicated funding that will help to construct 20 public, non-profit skateparks in the 16 counties throughout Southeast Michigan and Western New York. Five of those parks will be constructed with the first phase of grants, which is currently available.
THF’s Built to Play Skatepark Manager Trevor Staples is dedicating himself to “help applicants navigate the public process of building a skatepark.” That way, people are are relatively unfamiliar with skate parks can ramp up the process, via his guidance.
The deadline for Built to Play Skatepark grant applications is June 13, 2018. For more information and eligibility requirements click here.
As part of the Built to Play initiative, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is also working with KaBOOM!, the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids great, safe places to play. KaBOOM!’s Play Everywhere Challenge, a design competition which encourages installations constructed to integrate play into everyday life and unexpected places, is accepting applications until May 11, 2018.
Lead image: Build to Play